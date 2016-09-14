Bowyer insists Blackpool’s defence is solid

Gary Bowyer insists his Blackpool defence is “rock solid” despite speaking of his frustration over the three goals conceded at Colchester.

The Tangerines went into last Saturday’s game having kept three clean sheets in their previous six games, but they leaked disappointing goals to lose 3-2.

Experienced striker Chris Porter was gifted two of them, one of which came from a simple set-piece the visitors failed to defend, as Blackpool slumped to their third League Two defeat of the season.

Despite failing to prevent Colchester getting back into a game Blackpool had led through Armand Gnanduillet’s second goal in two games, Bowyer said he remains satisfied with his back four.

The manager said: “We’ve kept three clean sheets, so we’ve been rock-solid at the back up until now.

“But yes, I was concerned with the manner of the goals we conceded.”

For Porter’s first, which handed The U’s the lead just after half-time, the ball came to him virtually on the goal-line after the defence and keeper Sam Slocombe had failed to deal with a corner swung into the six-yard box.

Bowyer added: “Obviously we’ve got to defend a set-play which, to be fair to the lads, they have done this season so far.

“We’re just a little disappointed with the manner of that goal.”

Pool still boast one of the meanest defences in League Two – they have conceded seven from their opening seven league games, the same number as third-placed Luton.

However, they have only scored nine and that is something Bowyer is keen to improve on.

Rather than focusing on his side’s defensive mistakes, the manager said the game could have been put to bed in the first half had Pool taken advantage of their dominance.

The Seasiders wasted several chances to double their lead but were pegged back shortly before half-time by a Sammie Szmodics equaliser.

Despite the defeat, Bowyer remained upbeat, with another full week on the training ground to prepare for the visit of Carlisle on Saturday.

He added: “The biggest lesson is to be ruthless when we are on top in games. We just encouraged them to press, which I thought we did ever so well in the first half.

“We could have done better with the ball in patches but overall I felt we deserved something more from the game.

“I didn’t think we got the rub of the green in key moments from the officials.”