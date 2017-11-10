Bowyer: I'll just keep doing job until Blackpool's future becomes clear

Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer says he and his players have to concentrate on doing their jobs until the club’s future becomes clear.

Uncertainty hangs over Bloomfield Road after Monday’s momentous court judgement which saw the club’s owners, the Oyston family, ordered to buy out Valeri Belokon’s shares for the huge sum of £31.27m.

That has thrown the Oystons’ running of the club into doubt but Bowyer said: “Things above me I can’t control, so we concentrate on the football side.

“I said it at Blackburn, when there was all the turmoil with the owners and the number of managers they went through in one year. Then I said it here, when I took over and there was all the falling out with the fans and owner. I get paid to manage the football team and that’s what I’ve done since Monday’s decision.

“I did address the players and I said, ‘Look, we don’t know where this is leading, so as far as we’re concerned we concentrate on our jobs and keep doing it to the best of our ability’.

“We’ll keep doing that until there’s a clearer statement or message from the appropriate parties.”

Asked if he feels the club’s future is in doubt, Bowyer replied: “I don’t think so, not at this moment in time. No-one has told me different, so I just get on with my job.

“I just block it out and get on with it. I can’t influence anything above me, so I just concentrate on the football side of it.”

Bowyer revealed chairman Karl Oyston has not been in touch with him since Monday’s verdict.

As to whether his budget is likely to be affected for January’s transfer window, Bowyer said: “We certainly had conversations prior to Monday’s decision, and as far as I’m concerned there’s been no indication there won’t be the opportunity to do some business in January.

“But since Monday I’ve kept out of the way a little bit, but I’m sure we’ll catch up at the weekend.

“As for the players, they’re footballers and Monday comes and goes for them. As long as they’re in work the next day and training they just get on with it.

“They knew they played well last weekend and had loads of chances. They just didn’t take them.

“But they’re a good, honest bunch of lads and they work very hard. If you had walked in here during the week, you wouldn’t have known what had happened.”