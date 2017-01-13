Bowyer has settled the ship, says Cambridge boss

Cambridge United manager Shaun Derry has heaped praise on Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer for the job he has done so far with the Seasiders.

The two play-off hopefuls are set to come head-to-head tomorrow afternoon at the Abbey Stadium as we return to league action.

And Derry, whose side sit two places above Pool in the League Two table, says Bowyer has done a good job to stabilise the club which had suffered back-to-back relegations.

He said: “I think they’re a team that have gone unnoticed. I think Gary’s done a fantastic job settling the ship.

“It’s been a football club that’s had a number of years in a downward spiral, for many reasons, and I think what they’ve got there is a manager who completely understands calmness.

“That’s how he’s done his job and I respect that. When people are losing their heads around him, he’s the one who has kept his.

“Along the way he’s starting to develop a strong squad. They’ve got some good players and they’re a big football club at our level.

“They’re just bubbling below the surface (of the play-offs) and we’re fully aware of all the positives they’ll bring.

"Like all opposition at our level, we have to try to make sure we exploit the negatives that every single League Two club has got as well.”