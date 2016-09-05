Bowyer hails Blackpool’s powers of recovery

Gary Bowyer praised Armand Gnanduillet on a speedy recovery as the striker scored his first Blackpool goal to seal the 3-0 victory at Yeovil after a dreadful penalty miss.

Two-goal Colin Daniel and fellow winger Brad Potts stole the show at a sodden Huish Park as Pool recorded their first League Two win since the opening day.

Potts set up all three goals in the second half, playing the ball to Daniel for his first strikes for the club and teeing up Gnanduillet to finish the job with a tap-in three minutes from time.

Pool’s lead was only 1-0 going into the final 10 minutes, when substitute Bright Osayi-Samuel won a penalty.

After much deliberation with Potts, Gnanduillet stepped up take it but the Frenchman lofted his spot-kick high into the stand.

It was a poor penalty, which could have been costly, but within moments Daniel had netted his second and then Gnanduillet redeemed himself on his second League start for the club.

Bowyer said: “Armand is lucky that we have won because if we hadn’t he would have been fetching that ball he’s put over the bar.

“In all seriousness, he recovered quickly and made sure he got in at the back post and put that one away.

“He has done well since he has come in and he has been a handful. He’s got his goal now. That should settle him down even further and we will see more from him.”

Like Gnanduillet, Potts also missed a golden chance and recovered quickly to set up Daniel’s delightful opener just before the hour.

And Bowyer says such reactions are a credit to his players.

The manager said: “You can’t dwell on it (a bad miss). You have to get on with it. I think Pottsy would be devastated that he has not got on the scoresheet himself but he showed great composure to set Colin up – that’s what was missing in the first half.

“The first one is a wonder goal, and if that was in the Premier League it would be repeated and repeated on Match of the Day.

“It was a wonderful finish. We know he is two-footed and that was shown with the cool way he finished his second.

“We said at half-time that we had done well with our possession but had not been ruthless enough in front of goal.

“A bit more care was needed and we spoke about that at half-time.

“We switched the two wingers over to try to provide them with more opportunities to shoot with their stronger foot and provide more crosses. Fortunately for us that’s what happened.”

Bowyer also hailed the 190 Blackpool fans who made a round trip of around 550 miles to watch the team in horrendous weather in Somerset.

The Pool boss, who ran over to celebrate with the supporters at the final whistle, said: “I thought it was a very good performance.

“I have to congratulate the Blackpool fans who have travelled an awful long way in such terrible conditions.

“The number that we had here was great and is much appreciated by me and by the team. It was good to give them a win to go home with.”