Bowyer hails Blackpool’s ‘monumental’ cup upset

Proud Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer was unable to hide his delight after his side pulled off a dramatic FA Cup shock away to a Barnsley side from two divisions above them.

Bright Osayi-Samuel struck in the dying moments of extra-time at Oakwell as the Seasiders secured their passage to the fourth round, in which they will visit Bowyer’s former club Blackburn Rovers on Saturday week.

Pool put in a dogged backs-against-the-wall performance to keep the Tykes at bay and end their three-match goal drought with a 2-1 victory.

Bowyer spoke of his pride after the final whistle, saying: “‘Monumental’ is an outstanding word to describe our performance.

“We’ve also used ‘outstanding’ and ‘phenomenal’, but ‘monumental’ sums it up nicely.

“I’m enormously proud of the team and how they’ve gone about it, and they deserve all the plaudits they get.”

The game was a typically breathless FA Cup tie with both teams going for broke, especially in extra-time when either side could have won it.

Kelvin Mellor had given the visitors the lead after half an hour only for Barnsley defender Angus MacDonald to draw his side level early in the second half.

The Seasiders found themselves holding on, having been forced into making three unwanted changes as Kyle Vassell, Andy Taylor and Jack Payne all hobbled off injured.

Bowyer praised the character of his men as they stood up resolutely to the challenge.

He added: “We knew it was going to be a tough ask after the first game, knowing the quality Barnsley have, but ut we had a go.

“Their goalie made an outstanding save from Jim (McAlister) in the first half and we suffered the loss of Vass and Andy Taylor at half-time, so we had to change our shape. But it didn’t disrupt how the players went about it and how they performed.

“I’m absolutely delighted with them. It was a fantastic achievement. It just shows you what can be achieved when you’re all at it, you stick together, you’ve got organisation and you stick to a game-plan.”