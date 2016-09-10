Bowyer frustrated with referee's decisions

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer was left frustrated after claiming his men weren't given the rub of the green in his side's 3-2 defeat to Colchester.

His men failed to pick up any points from their long trip to Essex despite putting in a spirited performance.

The Seasiders headed into half-time on level terms despite a dominant first-half display, but Colchester turned the screw and improved in the second 45.

A Chris Porter brace extended Colchester's lead in the second half to 3-1, before Brad Potts fired in a late free-kick to ensure a frantic finish.

Speaking after the match, Bowyer was left frustrated with some of the referee's decisions.

He claimed Colchester midfielder Tom Lapslie should have seen red for a rash and late challenge on Jim McAlister in the first half, which only brought a yellow card.

There were then huge appeals from the Blackpool players late in the game when they were pushing to get back on level terms, when it appeared Kelvin Mellor's header had hit one of the defender's hands.

Bowyer said: "The overriding emotion is we're disappointed not to take something from the game. I thought we started the game well and scored a fantastic goal and I thought we were dominant.

"The manner of their first goal was disappointing from our point of view because it was a mis-hit shot that fell at the lad's feet,

"But at half-time you couldn't say the way the game was going to go. Unfortunately for us Colchester still had 11 players on the pitch because there was a horrific tackle in front of us. It's a red, it's as simple as that.

"Then right when we're getting back into it there's a clear handball."

Blackpool now fall to 15th in the table ahead of next week's home clash against Carlisle.