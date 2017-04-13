Bowyer: Coleman probably not 'sexy enough' for top job

Gary Bowyer believes Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman is another example of someone who deserves a shot at managing at a higher level.

Coleman, now in his second stint at the Crown Ground, led his side to a play-off spot in League Two last season and was just a point away from securing automatic promotion.

Stanley come in to tomorrow's clash against Blackpool in 12th place in the league, two points off the Seasiders and a further four off the top seven.

Speaking before the game, Bowyer was full of praise for his counterpart saying: “You have to take your hat off to John Coleman and Jimmy Bell (assistant manager) because the job they have done, not just this season and last season, has been brilliant.

“I think with John it’s another example of someone who probably should have had a better opportunity higher up.

“But for whatever reason he hasn’t. Maybe some just don’t think John is sexy enough, and I don’t mean that in any other way. He’s just done a wonderful job every season on limited resources.

“He’s also a fantastic personality and a fantastic character who plays the game in a great manner and he’s so passionate about it.

“Personally I don’t think you can’t not like the bloke and how he’s gone about it for Accrington Stanley and for what he’s done for them.

“The honesty he has is a massive quality to have. You speak to the players who have played for him and they have the utmost respect because of how he is and how he treats them.

“I watched them the other week when they played Cambridge and they played really well that night.

“They’ve got some good technicians and some good footballers so it’s going to be a tough challenge but one we’re looking forward to.

“This season we’ve stepped up against sides that are flying and are in form, so this is no different.”