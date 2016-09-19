Bowyer: Blackpool should have been out of sight

Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer was left cursing his luck despite watching his side claw back a two-goal deficit to snatch a draw at home to Carlisle.

The Seasiders fought back to claim a share of the spoils on a frantic afternoon at Bloomfield Road, where Armand Gnanduillet set up the first for fellow striker Kyle Vassell and then equalised himslef.

Despite the spirited comeback, Pool have slipped to 18th in League Two and boss Bowyer was left frustrated at his side’s failure to cash in on clear opportunities in the goalless first half.

Brad Potts, Tom Aldred and Gnanduillet all had golden chances to get the opener Pool’s play fully merited.

Bowyer said: “The overriding emotion is one of frustration and disappointment.

“I thought we were outstanding in the first half in terms of the chances we created and the football we played. How we played was terrific but we go in 0-0.”

Out of nowhere, Carlisle moved into a 2-0 goal with two goals seven minutes early in the second half. The first came from striker Charlie Wyke, the ball landing fortuitously at his feet after a deflected shot had looped on to the crossbar.

But the home side fought back well through Vassell and Gnanduillet, who scored for the third successive match.

Bowyer was left scratching his head over his side’s failure to take advantage when they were on top in the first half.

He added: “You look at their first goal that’s just the way it’s going for us at the moment.

“At 2-0 they would have been delighted because up until then we had been dominant and should have been out of sight.

“The chances first half were unbelievable and I don’t think you can give their goalie enough praise. It was a wonderful save he made from Kyle Vassell in the first half.”

The Tangerines produced 21 shots on goal compared to the Cumbrians’ 10.

After equalising with over 15 minutes left, Pool pushed hard to snatch a late winner but were unable to find a way past Mark Gillespie again.

Bowyer was also frustrated by the manner of the goals his team continue to concede.

He said: “The timing of our first goal was important. It was a good finish and well worked but that’s the frustrating thing – we’re scoring good goals, yet we’re conceding soft ones.

“We’ve got to stop giving these goals away. But we can’t be feeling sorry for ourselves and the lads haven’t been.”