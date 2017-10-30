Bowyer: Blackpool’s Town trip was Cobblers

Despondent Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer says his side’s dismal defeat at Northampton Town on Saturday was one of the worst games he’s ever been involved with.

Sam Hoskins’ early strike was enough to separate the two teams in what was to prove a game severely lacking in quality at Sixfields.

Coming into the game the Cobblers had lost their last three games at home, including the 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Bristol Rovers.

However, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s men edged the game having limited Pool to just one shot on target.

An irate Bowyer, speaking after the final whistle, said: “It was an awful game, an absolutely awful game and I apologise for our supporters in particular for making the journey down and having to witness that level of performance.

“The standard of the game was poor, the standard of the refereeing was shocking and so I suppose you put it down to a wasted 90 minutes of your life.

“We were nowhere near the levels we’ve set this season.

“We’ve spoken with the players and we asked about the level of the performance because I’ve never been involved with a team that have produced a performance like that.

“As a result of that I wanted to know why and whether I had missed something during the week or if there was something underlying.

“They said themselves it wasn’t acceptable so they have to make sure it was only one game.”

The defeat comes a week on from their 3-1 loss to Wigan Athletic - marking their first back-to-back league defeats of the season which sees them drop down to 12th in the League One table.

Opportunities came for both sides in a frantic first 90 seconds at Sixfields on Saturday but, aside from Hoskins’ goal, there was very little to report.

The Seasiders were slightly improved in the second period but still weren’t up to the standards Bowyer asks of his players.

“I think both teams struggled (to create opportunities),” he added. “We had one in the first half with Armand (Gnanduillet) in the very first minute and I think they had a chance at the death when their lad was in front of goal. But apart from that, it wasn’t very good was it?

“We were slightly better (in the second period) than the first half but in the first half we were nowhere near, but it still wasn’t acceptable.

“My concern is my team and our lads and it was totally unlike us in the 14 games we’ve played before this and that’s majorly disappointing.

“That’s something we have to work on this week going into the Checkatrade Trophy game on Wednesday and the FA Cup tie.”

The Seasiders return to action against Middlesbrough Under-21s at 7pm on Wednesday for their final Checkatrade Trophy group game.