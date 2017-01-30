Boss Bowyer rues ref justice

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer felt his side were on the wrong side of key moments during their FA Cup defeat at Blackburn Rovers.

The Seasiders failed to inflict another shock against Championship opposition as they exited the competition at the fourth round stage with a 2-0 defeat at Ewood Park.

Bowyer watched on as his men finished the game with 10 men following Kelvin Mellor’s dismissal in the second half, but they rallied and almost reduced the arrears when Will Aimson’s header hit the bar.

The Pool boss said there were question marks over Blackburn’s early goal and other key moments conspired against them.

He said: “When you come to a Championship team you always want to get through the opening 10 minutes and we were disappointed that we conceded a goal like that.

“But I’d like to see it again as we thought it was offside. I think we’ve just been on the wrong side of luck.

“I didn’t think it was a classic game and I didn’t think we were massively troubled. Our goalkeeper didn’t have to pull off any saves where you think ‘oh what a great save’ or anything like that.

“We score a goal that’s disallowed and then we go down to 10 men and I can’t praise the spirit of our lads and the character enough, because at 2-0 down and down to 10 you see scores go four, five and six.

“But that didn’t happen and we were absolutely delighted with their efforts. We hit the bar as well and if that goes in, that’s the big one. At 2-1 down, there’s still plenty of time in the game.

“We’ve just been on the wrong side of key moments in the game.”

When Mellor was sent his marching orders halfway through the second period, it appeared as though Pool’s game was over but they fought until the end and even had their chances to get back into it.

It was a bizarre dismissal with the defender receiving two yellow cards in the space of five minutes, with the second booking taking Bowyer by surprise.

He added: “I’m going to have to see it again. Initially I got half-excited because the ball broke towards their goal and I thought we were countering.

“But the referee blew his whistle and I thought: ‘well what’s he stopped that for?’ But I will have to see it again before I comment further.

“It’s a fantastic response from us though. At 2-0 down and with 10 men they could cave in, but they didn’t and that’s credit to their spirit and character.”