Blackpool youngster Roache joins Southport on loan

Young Blackpool starlet Rowan Roache has joined National League North side Southport on a youth loan.

Roache, a Republic of Ireland under-17 international, scored 30 goals in 31 matches for the club’s double-winning youth team last season and becomes the third ‘Pool player to head out on a youth loan, having recently signed professional terms with the club. Other two were Denzel Williams (Bamber Bridge) and Jack Sims (Skelmersdale).