Blackpool win their Checkatrade Trophy group

Blackpool have finished on top of their Checkatrade Trophy group after Wigan Athletic's 4-0 defeat against Accrington Stanley last night.

The Seasiders were already sure to qualify for the knockout stages before last night’s final northern group B match at the DW Stadium, but Wigan's defeat means Pool finish top on seven points.

Wigan slip down to third following their defeat, meaning Accrington will also join Blackpool in next month's second round.

The next round of the competition remains regionalised although Blackpool are guaranteed a home draw having won their group.

Fleetwood are also sure to go through regardless of the result in tonight's final game at Carlisle.

That's because Leicester Under-21s failed to win at Morecambe last night. The Shrimps won the penalty shoot-out after a 2-2 draw.

Town, who have won both games so far, will finish top of group A unless they lose by two goals or more tonight. Carlisle will also quality unless they lose by three.

The draw for the next round takes place at 6.30pm on Friday as part of the pre-match hospitality programme in the Wembley Suite at the England vs Germany friendly fixture.