Blackpool unveil new assistant manager

Terry McPhillips is set to be reunited in the dugout with Seasiders boss Gary Bowyer as he is unveiled as Blackpool’s new assistant manager.

McPhillips spent over two years as Bowyer’s assistant at Blackburn Rovers from 2013 until his departure from the then Championship club in 2015.

He teamed up with Bowyer once again this summer as he joined Blackpool as chief scout but after Richie Kyle’s departure to take up a position as a National Specialist coach with The FA and England earlier this week the former Halifax Town forward has been promoted.

The 49-year-old was also Blackburn’s head of youth and was assistant academy director at Crewe Alexandra and Bowyer is pleased to have McPhillips, a man he trusts implicitly, by his side.

He said: “I have a long-standing relationship with Terry and I really value his input

“He’s a fantastic coach with a great work ethic and is someone I trust implicitly. He’s played a key role this summer in identifying some of the signings we’ve brought to the club, and is already familiar to the players and rest of the coaching staff. His transition to this role will be a seamless one.”

And McPhillips is pleased to be back on the grass after spending time in the scouting role.

He said: “I’m delighted to get back on the training pitch and I’m really looking forward to coaching the players, alongside the manager and rest of the staff, on a daily basis again.

“It’s been nearly two years since I was last in this position and I’ve missed it. Though I’ve enjoyed the scouting aspect, which is part of the job anyway, I can’t wait to return to something I’ve been doing for 25 years of my life.”

Blackpool are now actively looking to recruit a new chief scout.