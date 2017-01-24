Blackpool terminate Michael Cain's loan deal

Michael Cain has had his loan deal with Blackpool terminated early and will return to his parent club Leicester City.

The midfielder, who initially moved to Blackpool on a season-long loan, departs having made 14 appearances for the club - only making two starts in the league.

His only goal in tangerine came during the 2-1 defeat against Accrington Stanley in October.

The club said: "Blackpool Football Club thanks Michael for his contribution this season and wishes him all the very best for the future."