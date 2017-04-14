Blackpool strikers delight children at Easter camps

Blackpool FC strikers Jamille Matt and Armand Gnanduillet made a special appearance at Unity Academy this week for Blackpool FC Community Trust’s Easter Sports Camps.

The camps are taking place at Norbreck Academy, Unity Academy, Hawes Side Primary School and Marton Primary School. The Trust delivers Sports Camps during the school holidays to involve charity in a variety of activities.

The players got involved in a ‘Q and A’ and played ping-pong with the children. Gnanduillet thoroughly enjoyed his visit and said: “The children asked some brilliant questions and I really enjoyed coming. These player visits are all about giving back and it’s great to see so many of them wearing Blackpool FC jerseys.”

Blackpool FC Community Trust will be running a community day a week tomorrow, completely free of charge.

The community day is a chance for families in Blackpool to get involved in a variety of activities and ultimately have fun.

For more information on Blackpool FC Community Trust, you can follow them on social media at @BFC_CTrust (Twitter) or @BFCCT (Facebook) or visit www.blackpoolfccommunitytrust.co.uk