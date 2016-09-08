Blackpool striker targets comeback at Colchester

Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer could face a selection headache with the welcome return of two strikers.

Danny Philliskirk has rejoined the squad in training this week and is likely to be in contention for Saturday’s trip to Colchester.

The 25-year-old forward has failed to appear since the opening-day win against Exeter.

Philliskirk hobbled off with an ankle injury following a collision with a team-mate during that 2-0 win at Bloomfield Road.

Fellow striker Jamille Matt is due to rejoin the squad for training tomorrow.

Pool’s summer signing from Fleetwood suffered a knee injury in the second game of the season, the EFL Cup win over Bolton, and has not featured since.

Bowyer said both players’ return will give him “sleepless nights” in the coming weeks as competition for places up front hots up.

“I am delighted with the progress both have made,” he said. “Danny is slightly ahead at the moment.

“The beauty of them being back in the squad is that it gives us massive options. It’s great because it adds competition.

“At the moment we’ve got Kyle (Vassell), who scored two against Cheltenham in the cup (Checkatrade Trophy), and Armand (Gnanduillet), who scored on Saturday (in the 3-0 win at Yeovil). That’s what you want – it’s goals that are going to get you out of this division for sure.”

Vassell is still regaining full fitness after early-season knocks and Pool will again be without Mark Cullen in Essex this weekend.

The striker, who has been nursing a hamstring strain since last season, didn’t feature at Yeovil and won’t resume training until next week at the earliest.

Pool’s other striker Jack Redshaw is yet to play this season because of shin splints. The 25-year-old has started light training on his own but is still some way from a first-team comeback.

Bowyer said it is important to take Redshaw’s recovery “slowly but surely”.

“Jack has started on his bike and he’s been in the pool,” the Pool boss said.

“He’s feeling better but it’s one where there’s no time limit on it.

“We’ve got to be really careful with him this time to make sure we do all we can to help him through. We must also make sure there’s no re-occurrence which will mean he’s done for good.

“There’s no rush with Jack and he knows that. Hopefully he will be starting jogging in a week or two and start from there.

“But he’s missed pre-season as well, so he’s got a lot to catch up with.

“But his spirits are good and he’s enjoyed being out on the bike this week.”