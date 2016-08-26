Blackpool striker Matt desperate to face former club

Blackpool hope to have striker Jamille Matt fit to face former club Plymouth at Bloomfield Road tomorrow.

Matt played a key role in Argyle’s surge to the League Two Play-off final last season, scoring five goals in 11 matches on loan from Fleetwood.

He picked up a knee injury in the EFL Cup win over Bolton and manager Gary Bowyer confirmed he is “desperate” to play tomorrow.

The Seasiders boss said: “We will know more after training where he is at. Jamille will be desperate to play because he finished the season so strongly for Plymouth and was one of the reasons they made it to the play-off final.”

Matt’s return to fitness would be a welcome boost as an injury jinx has struck Pool’s strikeforce so far this season.

Fellow new signing Kyle Vassell as well as Danny Philliskirk and Jack Redshaw have also been sidelined, hampering Bowyer’s plans. But the manager announced welcome progress with all four.

Bowyer said of Philliskirk, who damaged an ankle in a collision with a team-mate during the opening-day win over Exeter: “He is a top pro and he is doing everything he can to get back.

“We are hopeful it is not going to be too much longer for him. He gives something different to the team.”

Vassell is closing in on a comeback, while Redshaw, who has been dogged by shinsplint problems and is yet to play this season, is still having his injury closely monitored.

Bowyer said: “We are just making sure we don’t get carried away with Jack. The important thing is not to rush him. We don’t want a recurrence of his injury. It is a case of settling him down a bit and going step by step with him.”

With Mark Cullen the only fully fit striker, Bowyer said of the others: “They are all getting stronger for a return to the squad, which is good because it means competition and we want more.

“In the league we have not had enough of Danny Philliskirk, Jamille Matt, Kyle Vassell and Jack Redshaw – for them to be coming back will be like new signings.”