Blackpool striker heads out on loan

Blackpool striker Raul Correia has signed for National League side Guiseley on six-month loan.

Correia, 22, joined Blackpool last January on an initial 18-month deal from Radcliffe Borough with the club holding an option to his extend his contract by a further year.

The Portuguese striker, who was born in Angola, is now hoping to get some games under his belt having failed to make an appearance last season.

He said: “I’m really pleased to be joining the club, I’ve played a few games with the lads in pre-season and I have enjoyed it all so far.

“I’m excited by the players I will be on the pitch with and I feel I can develop partnerships, score goals and hopefully help Guiseley achieve their aims.”

Correia joined the Bloomfield Road club on the back of scoring 11 goals in 22 games for the Evo-Stik First Division North side by January.

Prior to joining Radcliffe Correia signed for Chorley on Christmas Eve, 2015, and then signed a dual registration with Trafford in February 2016.

Last season he was only an unused substitute for Blackpool.