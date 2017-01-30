Blackpool snap up Wigan midfielder on loan

Blackpool have signed Wigan Athletic midfielder Jordan Flores on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old will go straight into the Blackpool squad for Saturday's game against Colchester.

Flores, who signed a new one-year deal with the club back in June, was linked with a move to League Two side Plymouth Argyle earlier in the window but has opted to stay in the north west.

The midfielder is a product of The Latics' academy who picked up the club's Young Player of the Season award for 2015-16.

He has featured 11 times for the first-team, with four of those appearances coming this season in the Sky Bet Championship, FA Cup and EFL Cup.

"Jordan has great quality on the ball, he's very good technically and we're looking forward to working with him," manager Gary Bowyer said.

"We've been looking to strengthen our midfield options since Michael Cain went back to Leicester City, and we feel going forward that Jordan will add some more creativity and goals to the team."