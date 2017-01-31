Blackpool snap up non-league striker

Blackpool have made a deadline day move for Radcliffe Borough striker Raul Correia, who has signed for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old forward, who has been plying his trade in the Evo-Stik North Premier League with the Manchester-based outfit, has signed on the dotted line having impressed Gary Bowyer on trial last week.

A small fee is understood to have been involved as Correia was under contract at Radcliffe, where he scored 11 times in 22 appearances.

The former Chorley man has signed on an initial 18-month deal, with the club holding an option to his extend his contract by a further year.

He said: "It's always been my dream since I was young to be a professional and I wouldn't give this chance up. I've always had the confidence that I could play professionally.

"At Radcliffe I've been scoring goals and bringing people in play and hopefully I can bring that to Blackpool as well. I just want to get my head down in training week in, week out and do the best that I can."

The Portuguese striker, who was born in Angola, is someone manager Gary Bowyer is looking forward to working with, having monitored him up close recently.

"Raul has been in good form for Radcliffe this season and spent some time training with us last week," he said. "He's still learning and developing but he has certain attributes that we like in our attacking players, most notably pace and power.

"He's determined to make the most of this opportunity, and we'll be working hard with him on the training ground to help him reach his potential."

Correia’s signing follows the loan capture of 21-year-old midfielder Jordan Flores, who signed from Wigan Athletic on Monday.

Meanwhile Mark Yeates left Bloomfield Road having come to an agreement with Blackpool to cancel his contract early in order for him to sign for fellow League Two side Notts County.

It is understood the Seasiders are still interested in bringing in reinforcements before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm tonight (Tuesday).