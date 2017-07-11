Blackpool set asking price for star man Brad Potts

Blackpool have reportedly told Championship outfit Barnsley they will not sell Brad Potts for anything less than £750,000.

It comes after the Seasiders turned down an earlier approach for the midfielder, which was thought to be in the region of £500,000.

Despite being knocked back, it is understood the Tykes remain interested in the 23-year-old's services.

But Barnsley aren’t the only side looking to swoop for Potts according to the club’s chief executive Gauthier Ganaye.

He told the Yorkshire Post: “They (Potts and fellow target Oli McBurnie) are on the list of potential targets. but I don’t think we are the only clubs to target them.

“Nothing is done yet. We would like to get three or four more in yet.”

Were Blackpool to sell Potts, his former club Carlisle United would be due a cut of the fee thanks to a sell-on clause.

The interest is unsurprising given Potts' form last season, where he entered double digits for both goals and assists during Pool's promotion from League Two.

He also opened the scoring during the Seasiders' 2-1 win against Exeter City at Wembley in the play-off final, before turning provider for Mark Cullen to steer home the winner.

Potts remains under contract at Bloomfield Road after the club activated a further 12 months on his deal following their play-off success.