Blackpool's season ticket sales surpass 2016/17 figure

Blackpool's season ticket sales for the 2017/18 campaign have today surpassed last season's total.

Around 1,500 season tickets were sold last year for Blackpool's sole season in League Two, but that figure for next season's campaign was passed earlier today.

The news comes just five days before the deadline to purchase a discounted season ticket.

Existing season ticket holders also have until 5pm on Monday to renew their current seat.

The figure still remains well down on Pool's last outing in League One during the 2015/16 season, although that came in the second of a two-year season ticket offer.