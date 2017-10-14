Blackpool’s Scottish defender Robertson reveals international ambitions

Blackpool defender Clark Robertson is aiming to force his way into the Scottish national set-up and fire Blackpool up the league this term.

Robertson played 3330 minutes in 2017 and featured in 36 league games - more than any other player across all four divisions of English football.

The Aberdeen native who joined Blackpool from his home town club in 2015 has already represented his country at U19 and U21 level but with Scotland failing to reach the 2018 World Cup in Russia Robertson hopes the man who takes over from Gordon Strachan will take a chance on him.

But he says that elusive call up will only happen if he keeps his form up for Gary Bowyer’s 11th-placed League One side.

The 24-year-old said: “It was obviously disappointing for our country not to qualify but hopefully that gives opportunities to guys like myself and other young players coming through the system.

“They were unlucky not to qualify but that is one of my ambitions to try and force my way into the squad.

“I think being a left-sided centre half might help, there are not many going about, you look at Charlie Mulgrew at Blackburn in the same league as me, so hopefully if we are doing well and playing well the manager will come and watch me.

“I’m enjoying my football here, I just want to keep playing well, winning games and hopefully push up at the top end of the table and hopefully that will help my ambitions.”

The last time Robertson did not feature in Bowyer’s defence in the league was in the 1-0 defeat to Crawley on October 1.

Since getting the nod to return for the 1-1 draw with Cambrdige a week later Robertson has held onto his spot with a number of consistent performances.

And he said it was good to have a break last weekend with Blackpool having a rare weekend off due to Blackburn’s international call ups ahead of today’s clash with Walsall.

Though despite that massive minute haul, Robertson has yet to score in 2017, something boss Bowyer is not letting him forget!

He said; “I probably did need the weekend off!

“We didn’t have much of a summer either, we had about three or four weeks off because we went up through the play-offs.

“Good to get a break, recharge the batteries and hopefully we will be better for it this weekend.

“I knew I hadn’t missed a game in the league since last October - it is a nice stat to have and I just want to keep going.

“I probably have been pretty lucky, I’ve obviously played through a few niggles and stuff and injections but my body is feeling strong and I just want to continue.

“I have had a few chances this season, hopefully a goal will come.

“Gary Bowyer is always on at me in training and hopefully I can put that right in the coming weeks.

“We have had a few games without a win but with the side we have got we are more than capable of beating Walsall.”

It has been a year since Andy Todd took over as a coach at Blackpool last October and Robertson says the former Premier League defender has had a big impact on his game.

He said: “I think it was probably this time last year that Andy Todd came in and he has worked with all of the defenders on the training pitch individually.

“I think my game has improved massively in the last few months and he is a big part of that.

“I think my positioning on the pitch has really improved and being more aggressive.

“He has drilled that into me, he’s played at the top level with Blackburn and I’m just happy to take any experience than I can get off him.”