Blackpool's Rowan Roache signs professional terms

Highly rated young Blackpool striker Rowan Roache has agreed his first professional contract with the club.

The Republic of Ireland youth international, now a second year scholar, has signed an initial two-year deal at Bloomfield Road.

The club also have the option of extending his contract by a further 12 months.

"It's a great feeling because I've been here for nearly three years now," the 17-year-old said.

"I just want to do my best in pre-season and get myself physically alongside all the other boys, because that's an area I obviously need to improve on.

"I'm only 17 so I really need to push on and make myself better, so that it hopefully shows on the pitch."

Roache was part of the club's double-winning youth team last season and scored 30 goals in 31 matches for the side.