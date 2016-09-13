Blackpool’s rewards will come, vows Taylor

Defender Andy Taylor is confident the results will come despite Blackpool having no points for show for another promising performance at Colchester.

The Seasiders fell to a 3-2 defeat in Essex, where the visitors were unable to make their dominance pay, especially in the first-half.

It is not the first time the Seasiders have failed to take advantage of good performances this season – it was a similar story in the defeats by Morecambe and Plymouth.

It has left Pool 15th in League Two, with just two wins from seven games, but full-back Taylor is confident their performances will soon reap rewards.

He said: “The season so far has been quite promising. We’ve not got the points we deserve but that’s football.

“We conceded some sloppy goals (at Colchester) but in general we’re performing well, defending well and we look a threat going forward.

“Results might not have been what we want but we need to keep believing in what we’re doing. If we keep performing well, I fully believe the results will come.”

The experienced left-back admitted Pool’s defence made some costly mistakes on Saturday, when striker Chris Porter scored twice.

The 30-year-old added: “We were in control of the game in the first half, so to concede late in the half and then to concede two poor goals in the second half is disappointing.

“We also felt decisions went against us, so all in all it was a disappointing day.

“We really should have pressed home our advantage and you can’t concede poor goals. It’s disappointing but we’ll have to pick ourselves up and go again.”

After two long away trips, Blackpool welcome Carlisle to Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

The Cumbrians are the only unbeaten side in League Two but have drawn five of their seven games, including Saturday’s 2-2 with Leyton Orient.

Taylor, who turned down a new deal at League One Walsall over the summer, said Pool must seize this opportunity to get points on the board.

“We’ve just got to bounce back now,” he said. “Football is brilliant in that another opportunity is always around the corner.”