Blackpool’s players are in a good shape

Gary Bowyer is a happy man with the way his Blackpool players have shown their tactical versatility so far this season.

The Seasiders have used a range of formations so far this season, having started the campaign with a back three at Bradford City and used the same formation at Accrington Stanley in midweek.

However, Bowyer has generally stuck to a back four by lining up the Seasiders in a 4-3-3, 4-5-1 or 4-4-2 formation.

That’s not to say he hasn’t tweaked the team shape while a match has been in progress.

Last Saturday’s defeat at Southend United saw the Seasiders line up in a 4-5-1 formation as they went two goals down.

That was the cue for the manager to introduce Will Aimson off the bench and switch to a back three.

As a result, Oliver Turton and Colin Daniel moved from full-backs to wing-backs as the Seasiders began to apply heavy pressure.

That pressure saw Kyle Vassell halve the deficit before Bowyer’s players could have levelled but for good saves from Southend keeper Mark Oxley; not least when keeping out Jimmy Ryan’s penalty in added time.

“We felt we had nothing to lose,” Bowyer said of his tactical change.

“We put two up front so we left ourselves a bit open down the flanks but we felt we needed to try and do something to catch them out.

“We got back in the game because 2-0 was a dangerous scoreline and, even then, Tilty (Curtis Tilt) has one headed off the line.”