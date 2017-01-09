Blackpool’s new system a success for Bowyer

A proud Gary Bowyer said his Blackpool side did themselves justice securing a replay against Championship outfit Barnsley in the FA Cup.

The Pool boss saw his men take the game to a side from two levels above and have the better opportunities in the goalless third-round tie at Bloomfield Road.

Barnsley’s Adam Davies was the busier goalkeeper, making a series of stops to ensure both clubs are in the hat for tonight’s draw.

Bowyer said: “I thought it was a proper cup tie and I think we’ve done ourselves justice against a good Championship team.

“They are one of the highest scorers in the Championship and we’ve kept a clean sheet. Not only that, we’ve had some great opportunities to win it.

“It was an exciting tie with loads of chances, and I thought both teams had a right good go and were both pushing for a winner. We could have got it at the end with Jamille Matt’s chance.”

The Seasiders were especially dangerous in the first half with a new 5-3-2 wing-back formation. Pool’s creativity increased tenfold after their dire display against Mansfield last Monday.

The new system delighted Bowyer, who said: “It’s something we’ve had a think about in the last couple of weeks and this game presented us with a chance to try it.

“We only had one session with it because the pitches were frozen on Thursday and we weren’t able to get on the grass. But the lads took it on brilliantly and have done very well with it.

“There’s always give and take with formations, and this one means you’re not playing with wingers. If we do well with it, then it’s fine; if we don’t, people will ask why I’m not playing with wingers.

“But we’ve had a bit of success with it by keeping a clean sheet and creating plenty of opportunities, so it might be something we look at in the remaining games in the league.”

The fourth-round draw is expected to take place around 7.10pm and will be televised on BBC Two and BT Sport.