Blackpool’s new keeper ready to teach young team-mates

New Blackpool goalkeeper Ben Williams says he is hoping to put his experience to good use with the Seasiders’ youthful looking squad.

The 34-year-old joins the club having recently departed fellow League One side Bury, where he featured on 21 occasions last season.

He has signed a one-year deal with the option for a further 12 months.

Williams, who was on the books of Manchester United as a youngster, has amassed more than 500 career appearances playing for the likes of Colchester United, Hibernian and Bradford City.

He has also previously played for Crewe Alexandra, while, at Bradford City, Williams broke the Bantams’ clean sheet record with 22 shutouts in a season.

“It was all about me wanting to play, and I’ve still got a lot to offer in this league and this team,” Williams said.

“I’m in a position now where I’m as fit as I’ve ever been and I’ve got good experience behind me. I’m looking forward to enjoying my football.

“The team did really well last season, it’s a young, promising team and it’s going to be an exciting time next year in League One.”

Despite being just over a month away from his 35th birthday, Williams believes he feels as good as ever.

“Unfortunately now I’m at the stage of my career where I’m classed as an experienced goalkeeper,” he added.

“I’m not a young lad anymore so it’s going to be nice to be part of a squad where you can give that experience and knowledge to the younger players.

“I’ve played off and on in League One for about 10 years, apart from the couple of seasons up in Scotland.

“I have around 500 games behind me now so I know the league well.

“ I know the teams as I like to follow football. I know what it takes and what it’s all about.

“So I’m looking forward to doing well and, as ever, I will always give my best.”

Williams becomes Blackpool’s sixth signing of the summer and will link up with the rest of the squad on a pre-season training camp in Scotland.

In other transfer news, former Blackpool midfielder Henry Cameron has signed for Irish outfit Limerick FC.

There he will link up with former Seasiders manager Neil McDonald, who he played under at Bloomfield Road.

Cameron, who was released by Pool at the end of last season, has put pen to paper on an 18-month contract.

Eddie Nolan, who was also released, has signed for League Two side Crewe Alexandra.