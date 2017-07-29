Blackpool’s midfield man will not be rushed back

Blackpool chief Gary Bowyer says the club continues to take Jim McAlister’s recovery step-by-step and refused to put a timescale on the midfielder’s recovery.

The 31-year-old remains out on the sidelines having suffered a fractured tibia during February’s 1-1 draw against Colchester United.

It was estimated the injury would keep him out of action for up to six months, but with the new season approaching he has yet to resume training.

“With Jim there’s no timescale on it,” Bowyer said.

“He’s a fantastic character to have around the place anyway, we’ve just got keep making sure we support him.

“He gets frustrated because he loves playing football and he wants to do it desperately, but we’ve just got to go step-by-step with that one. So there’s no timescale on that one.”

He has been kept busy in the gym during his time on the sidelines and was even tasked with producing his own scouting reports on Pool’s opposition last season.

Despite his injury, he was rewarded with a new contract at the end of last season with the club taking up the option of an extra 12 months.

Blackpool Supporters Trust have announced details of their Golf Day at Lytham Green Drive on August 6 (1pm).

The day will see teams of four, including former Blackpool players, raising money forthe Gary Parkinson Trust and the Variety Children’s Charity.

Teams of four are needed with entry costing £50 a head which includes coffee and a bacon sandwich as well as a two-course carvery meal.

Email chairman@blackpoolsupporterstrust.com to book.