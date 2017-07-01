Blackpool’s Mellor to meet new challenge head on

Kelvin Mellor accepts Blackpool face a tough challenge to make the step-up to League One but he insists they will meet it with full force.

The players’ summer breaks were shortened by Pool’s triumphant play-off campaign but Mellor says they are raring to go again.

The full-back said: “It would have been nice to have a longer break but it’s better to win at Wembley.

“Now we’ve just got to look ahead. We’re in a higher league, so we’ve got to get on with it.

“Obviously the level will be better, so it will be a test but it’s one we need to take on with full force.”

The players reported in for pre-season on Wednesday, taking fitness tests before training began at Squires Gate the following day.

Preparations for the season are now well under way. The squad head to Scotland this weekend for a week-long training camp, which will include one game behind closed doors.

Mellor added: “The testing and all that stuff is the same old malarkey but you’ve got to do it, so they know what you’re going to be like later on in the season. It’s about knowing when to push you and when not to.

“But you could tell on the first day there was a great vibe among the lads and everyone is buzzing to get going.”

The Seasiders have so far brought in five new faces since clinching promotion and Mellor knows three of them very well.

The defender won promotion from League Two with Crewe alongside Ollie Turton and Max Clayton, all three having progressed through the club’s youth system. Mellor also contested the League Two play-offs twice with Peter Hartley at Plymouth.”

The 26-year-old added: I’m excited to work with all three of them again. Bringing these lads in is only going to be a positive for this team.

“What they bring will be a bit different to what we had last year. I’m excited to see what they’ve got.

“Peter is a very good centre-half and very good on the ball, so it’s another plus.

“All the players have asked me about the club. I only said good things really because that’s all there have been.”