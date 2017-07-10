Blackpool’s back-line boosts Bowyer

Gary Bowyer has heaped praise on his much-needed defensive reinforcements, saying they bring outstanding options at the back for the coming season.

The Pool boss has wasted no time in bringing in four new defenders this summer in Peter Hartley, Ollie Turton, Curtis Tilt and Nick Anderton, though Tom Aldred has left for Bury.

All four bring something different to the Seasiders’ back-line and give the squad some vital depth, which the team lacked in the final months of last season’s League Two campaign.

Hartley and Turton started Pool’s first pre-season match behind closed doors against Dundee United, while Tilt came on for the second half of the 1-0 defeat.

Tilt, a 25-year-old centre-back, was the first to arrive before experienced Hartley joined from Bristol Rovers.

Bowyer then brought in more youthful potential in the form of Barrow’s Anderton and Turton from Crewe Alexandra.

The Pool boss said: “Peter brings us a lot of experience. He’s a fantastic lad too and has a good knowledge of the game.

“He gives everything he’s got. It is no secret that last year we were trying to find one in that position.

“The lads who played there last year – Clark (Robertson), Tom (Aldred) and Will (Aimson) – did well but we felt we needed to bring someone in with that experience of League One. Fortunately we’ve got that one done.

“Ollie is a wonderful footballer. He scored an unbelievable goal here against us (Crewe’s late equaliser in February) and that’s what he brings.

“But he also offers flexibility because he can play left-back, right-back and in midfield because he is such a good all-round footballer.

“We’re delighted he agreed to join us because there were other clubs interested in him.

“With Nick it was a simple one. Last season we didn’t really have great cover for Andy Taylor and Kelvin Mellor but we felt we could get this done.

“Nick has fantastic potential. He’s played a year in the National League, which is a tough league to play and at such a young age, so all credit to him.

“He’s got work to do to improve, like they all have, but we’re delighted we were able to get him because there’s so much potential in him.

“Curtis is another who has bags of potential. He has incredible pace and he’s a competitor.

“When I spoke to him on the phone and met him, it was good to hear how he speaks. He’s a good age as well (25). They all are, in fact. It’s a good model for what we’re trying to implement here.”

Now back from their training week in Scotland, the squad will be joined by latest signing Jimmy Ryan as they prepare for Saturday’s first public outing away to Southport.