Blackpool request more tickets for Blackburn tie

Blackpool have requested an extra batch of tickets from Blackburn Rovers for their FA Cup fourth round tie at Ewood Park.

The Seasiders were given an initial allocation of 984 tickets and have so far sold just over 800 for Saturday's fixture.

Supporters have also opted to take advantage of the offer of free coach travel for season ticket holders, with the club now taking bookings on a third coach for the trip across Lancashire.

Advanced match tickets are priced at: £10 for adults, £5 for concessions (18-21 and 65 and over) and £2 for juniors (17 and under).

For more details, visit the club's website.

