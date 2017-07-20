Blackpool release 2017/18 squad numbers

Blackpool have announced their squad numbers for the upcoming 2017/18 season.
Ben Williams takes the coveted number one jersey, while fellow new goalkeeper Ryan Allsop has been allocated the number 26 shirt.
Forward Max Clayton has been given the number ten shirt.
Other than Armand Gnanduillet - who has been given the number 11 shirt - every member of last season's squad has kept the same number.
Youngsters Rowan Roache and Sebastien Des Pres haven't been allocated a squad number.
Squad numbers
1 Ben Williams
2 Kelvin Mellor
3 Andy Taylor
4 Jim McAlister
5 Clark Robertson
6 Will Aimson
7 Kyle Vassell
8 Brad Potts
9 Mark Cullen
10 Max Clayton
11 Armand Gnanduillet
12 Nick Anderton
14 Jimmy Ryan
16 Curtis Tilt
18 Danny Philliskirk
19 Jamille Matt
20 Ollie Turton
21 Bright Osayi-Samuel
23 Colin Daniel
24 Callum Cooke
25 Myles Boney
26 Ryan Allsop
29 Peter Hartley
30 Nathan Delfouneso
36 Raul Correia
