Blackpool release 2017/18 squad numbers

Blackpool have announced their squad numbers for the upcoming 2017/18 season.

Ben Williams takes the coveted number one jersey, while fellow new goalkeeper Ryan Allsop has been allocated the number 26 shirt.

Forward Max Clayton has been given the number ten shirt.

Other than Armand Gnanduillet - who has been given the number 11 shirt - every member of last season's squad has kept the same number.

Youngsters Rowan Roache and Sebastien Des Pres haven't been allocated a squad number.

Squad numbers

1 Ben Williams

2 Kelvin Mellor

3 Andy Taylor

4 Jim McAlister

5 Clark Robertson

6 Will Aimson

7 Kyle Vassell

8 Brad Potts

9 Mark Cullen

10 Max Clayton

11 Armand Gnanduillet

12 Nick Anderton

14 Jimmy Ryan

16 Curtis Tilt

18 Danny Philliskirk

19 Jamille Matt

20 Ollie Turton

21 Bright Osayi-Samuel

23 Colin Daniel

24 Callum Cooke

25 Myles Boney

26 Ryan Allsop

29 Peter Hartley

30 Nathan Delfouneso

36 Raul Correia