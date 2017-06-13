Blackpool rebuild will need two windows, says Bowyer

Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer believes he needs at least one more transfer window to get the club where he wants it.

The Pool boss enjoyed a fruitful first season in charge at Bloomfield Road, clinching promotion via the League Two play-offs with a 2-1 win against Exeter City at Wembley last month.

The Seasiders are now gearing up for a return to League One and are likely to be in for a busy summer of recruitment, having released 10 players at the end of last season.

Bowyer, who is well aware Pool will need to strengthen in pre-season if they are to compete in the third tier of English football, believes he needs more time to lay the foundations.

“Our promotion is a great example of giving a manager time,” he said. “You can’t expect them to do it in one window. It’s nigh on impossible.

“People don’t appreciate the job and the amount of effort that goes into it.

“I was speaking to a Premier League manager after our play-off final win and he told me just to enjoy the moment because it’s so difficult nowadays for managers when it comes to the amount of stick we have to contend with.

“It’s important we celebrate this but we also have to move on and progress the club further, and that will require another window.”

The January transfer window proved to be a turning point in Blackpool’s season after they managed to hold on to their prize assets as well as bringing in five new players – but Bowyer is well aware there will be plenty of interest in some of his charges this time around.

He added: “The transfer windows have been an interesting time for me as a manager. I find it causes disruption.

“That’s because of the model we’ve tried to put in place. We did it at Blackburn, where we recruited good young players who would improve and get better.

“We have the same model here at Blackpool and it naturally draws attention, but it does cause a little bit of frustration.

“So in January the main concern was whether or not we could keep hold of our players.

“But what I did do was bring in some players who brought us some balance and experience, as well as some youth in Jordan Flores. That kicked us on a little bit.”