Blackpool ready for pre-season action at Southport

Blackpool's pre-season preparation will continue apace this Saturday when they take on their first friendly open to the public at Southport.

This will be the Seasiders' second pre-season friendly, having gone down to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Dundee United last week.

The match was played behind closed doors at St Andrews during their week-long training camp in Scotland.

They will now travel to Haig Avenue this Saturday to take on the National League North side, with the game kicking off at 3pm.

The following Saturday, Pool will split their squad to take on two games on the same day with Salford and Radcliffe Borough the opponents.

Chorley are the opponents on Tuesday, July 25 before Gary Bowyer's men finish their preparation with a trip to Macclesfield Town on Saturday, July 29.

All pre-season fixtures are away from home.

Blackpool's first game of the season comes at Valley Parade against Bradford City on Saturday, August 5.