Blackpool put hefty price on Potts’ head

Blackpool have reportedly warned Barnsley they will need to stump up at least £750,000 for their star man Brad Potts.

It comes after the Seasiders turned down a bid from the Championship outfit for the midfielder, which was thought to be in the region of £500,000.

Despite being knocked back, the Tykes remain interested in the 23-year-old’s services.

Were Blackpool to sell Potts, his former club Carlisle United would be due a cut of the fee thanks to a sell-on clause.

The interest is unsurprising given Potts’ form last season, when he entered double digits for both goals and assists to help Pool win promotion from League Two.

He opened the scoring in the Seasiders’ 2-1 win over Exeter City at Wembley in the play-off final, then turned provider for Mark Cullen to steer home the winner.

Potts remains under contract at Bloomfield Road for the coming season after the club activated its 12-month extension option in the wake of their play-off success.

The interest in Blackpool’s midfielder comes as no surprise to manager Gary Bowyer, who said: “With what we’ve got here, scouts have got to be doing their job properly watching our players because of the level they got to last season.

“I don’t have a problem with that and I don’t think anybody does because that’s the nature of the business.”

The Pool boss also revealed he is still monitoring Neil Danns, who has been told he is free to leave the Seasiders’ League One rivals Bury with a year remaining on his contract.

The 34-year-old joined Blackpool on loan at the end of January, making 16 appearances and starting the play-off final.

Bowyer added: “He’s a Bury player, so it was always the arrangement that he would go back there at the end of the season.

“Obviously they’ve had a change of management since Dannsy came to us, so we’ll just keep an eye on that one.”