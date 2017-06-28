Search

Blackpool players return for pre-season training

The Blackpool players get to work on some fitness tests

The Blackpool players get to work on some fitness tests

0
Have your say

Blackpool players have reported back to Bloomfield Road this morning to take part in their first day of pre-season training.

The players have been busy taking part in some fitness tests after returning for the first time since their Wembley triumph against Exeter City, which came exactly a month ago today.

Pre-season training was put back for a couple of days due to the club's League Two play-off campaign.

Preparations will now get underway for the club's return to League One, which starts on Saturday, August 5 with a trip to last season's beaten play-off finalists Bradford City.

The Seasiders' first pre-season friendly will be against Southport on Saturday, July 15.

They will then face trips to Salford City, Radcliffe Borough, Chorley and Macclesfield Town before the League One curtain raiser.

Jim McAlister steps up his recovery from a broken leg

Jim McAlister steps up his recovery from a broken leg