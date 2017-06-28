Blackpool players return for pre-season training

Blackpool players have reported back to Bloomfield Road this morning to take part in their first day of pre-season training.

The players have been busy taking part in some fitness tests after returning for the first time since their Wembley triumph against Exeter City, which came exactly a month ago today.

Pre-season training was put back for a couple of days due to the club's League Two play-off campaign.

Preparations will now get underway for the club's return to League One, which starts on Saturday, August 5 with a trip to last season's beaten play-off finalists Bradford City.

The Seasiders' first pre-season friendly will be against Southport on Saturday, July 15.

They will then face trips to Salford City, Radcliffe Borough, Chorley and Macclesfield Town before the League One curtain raiser.