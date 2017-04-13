Blackpool players’ heated meeting proved passion, says Bowyer

Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer says his players’ willingness to fight for the cause can’t be questioned.

Bowyer revealed that the squad held a team meeting among themselves after the home 3-1 defeat by Grimsby Town last weekend – the first time all season they have suffered back-to-back losses.

While the Pool boss admits it was a heated meeting, he believes it was a constructive course of action and one that could help his side’s chances going forward.

“I wouldn’t call it a chat,” he joked. “After a game I normally go into my office and take a minute or two to gather myself before I go in and speak in the changing room.

“I did that after the Grimsby game and the walls are very thin here, so I was hearing the players speaking openly and honestly but without being personal.

“It showed me the passion, how much they care and the ambition these lads have got.

“I don’t think that’s a bad thing in any dressing room as long as you respect that line and you don’t cross it.

“I drove away and thought, ‘Right, good – it does mean more to them than sometimes you might think.’

“I personally don’t see anything wrong with it. It was done constructively and with purpose. They weren’t happy with what they produced themselves.

“There wasn’t a great deal for me to say afterwards to be perfectly honest.”

Bowyer believes Grimsby were gifted all three goals, which gave his squad plenty to work on in training this week. He added: “We knew the response we’d get from the players this week because they’re an honest bunch. They were challenged after the game and they’ve responded in the right way.

“We’ve made sure in training that the mistakes don’t happen again.

“The game at home to Accrington on Friday is a great game for us. It’s a local derby against the in-form team in the division.

“We’ve got to step up to the plate and I’m really looking forward to seeing the response.

The League Two play-off semi-finals have been set for Sunday May 14 (first legs, 6.30pm kick-offs) and Thursday May 18 (second legs, 7.45pm). The Wembley final will be held on Sunday May 28 at 3pm..