Blackpool players give schoolchildren food for thought

Five Blackpool FC players made special appearances at two Blackpool schools as part of the Fit2Go programme run by Blackpool FC Community Trust.

Fit2Go is delivered to Year 4 pupils and aims to encourage children to live a healthy lifestyle, take part in regular physical activity and to join in with local sports clubs and community programmes to boost their overall health and wellbeing.

Jamille Matt and Armand Gnanduillet talked about the importance of eating fruit and vegetables as they visited Unity Academy, while Danny Pugh, Danny Philliskirk and Tom Aldred were at St Bernadette’s Primary School.

The five players were quizzed about their health and physical activity, as well as preparation needed for training and games.

Matt discussed the players’ diet importance of players eating their ‘five a day’.

Jamille said: “We eat a light breakfast before training and then eat lunch after training to replace the energy we have burned off. We make sure we have our five a day to keep us healthy”.

Tom Aldred shared with the St Bernadette’s children the importance of staying physically fit to help protect his body from injuries.

Tom said: “It’s important to lead a healthy lifestyle and get involved in physical activity.

“As football players, we have to make sure we look after our bodies and stay fit with regular exercise and follow our training programme”.

Senior Health and Education Officer Marc Joseph praised the players for visiting the local primary schools.

Marc said: “Blackpool FC Community Trust would like to thank the Blackpool FC players for taking time out of their schedule to speak to primary school pupils and continue to be great role models within the community”.

For more information on our Fit2Go programme, call (01253) 348691.