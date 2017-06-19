Blackpool pen Delfouneso down to new deal

Blackpool forward Nathan Delfouneso has signed a new deal with the club.

The 26-year-old has put pen to paper on a new one-year deal at Bloomfield Road, with the option of a further year.

The forward, who recently surpassed 100 appearances for the club, returned to Bloomfield Road from Swindon Town in January and featured 21 times en route to promotion.

“I was happy when I came back and we’ve had success as well with being promoted. We’ve all made a step forward and I’m now looking to keep progressing,” Delfouneso said.

Manager Gary Bowyer has had a big role in that progression so far and Delfouneso insists his relationship with the gaffer played a key factor in his decision to stay.

He added: “I’ve got a lot of time and respect for the manager and he’s a massive reason for why I’m here. I’m looking forward to playing under him again and hopefully we can have some more success.

“The club should never have been in League Two and we need to keep pushing and get this club back in the top leagues, where I feel it should be.”