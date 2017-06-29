Blackpool new boy Turton’s fighting talk

New recruit Ollie Turton admits he will have a real challenge on his hands to force his way into Blackpool’s first team.

The 24-year-old defender arrived at Bloomfield Road from Crewe Alexandra last week, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal with the option of an extra 12 months.

But in order to start in his favoured position of right- back, Turton will have to replace former Alex team-mate Kelvin Mellor, which he admits will be no mean feat.

Turton said: “I know Kelvin really well and he’s a really good lad, but obviously that’s why I’ve come here – for a challenge.

“I can play in various positions, so I just want to play as much as I can.

“I’ve always set myself up to play as many games as possible each season. I’ve nearly played every game and I felt I’ve always done pretty well, so hopefully I can do the same here.”

The Crewe youth product, who rejected a new deal at Gresty Road, will officially join the club on Saturday, after his Alex contract comes to an end.

He added: “When I first found out Blackpool were interested my first thought was about how well they had done last season to win promotion.

“Obviously I know all about the manager as well because he’s managed in the Championship.

“I spoke to Gary Bowyer on the phone and he’s got so much ambition, which made it such an easy decision.

“I spoke with Kelvin as well and he only had positive things to say about the club. Everything I heard about the club was a positive.

“This is the first time I’ve come to a new club. I want to get myself into the team but I know I’m going to have to work hard. Hopefully I can do well.

“The ambition of the club is to get as high as possible.

“I scored here for Crewe last year and hopefully I can score as many as possible and do better than last year.”

Out-of-contract Pool defender Tom Aldred has caused a stir on social media by appearing to confirm he will sign a new deal with the club.

The centre-back has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks, with a host of clubs on high alert as his contract comes to an end tomorrow.

The 26-year-old is understood to be weighing up offers from at least two other clubs as well as the Seasiders’ own improved deal.

But Aldred took to Twitter yesterday to change his profile picture to one which shows him celebrating with the League Two play-off trophy at Wembley.

This prompted speculation he could put pen to paper on a new deal at Bloomfield Road.

Aldred, who joined the club from Accrington Stanley in 2015, was voted the club’s Player of the Year last season.

Blackpool players reported back for first day of pre-season training yesterday.

The players were tasked with some fitness tests after returning to Bloomfield Road for the first time since their Wembley triumph against Exeter City, exactly a month earlier.

The start of pre-season was put back for a couple of days due to the club’s League Two play-off campaign.

Preparations are now under way for the club’s return to League One, which starts on Saturday, August 5 with a trip to last season’s beaten play-off finalists Bradford City.

The Seasiders’ first pre-season friendly will be against Southport on Saturday, July 15.

They will then face trips to Salford City, Radcliffe Borough, Chorley and Macclesfield Town for their remaining warm-up games.

The players will train in Blackpool for the rest of the week before heading off to Scotland on Saturday for a training camp.

Like last year, the Seasiders will be based in St Andrews for their week-long camp, which will include a match behind closed doors.