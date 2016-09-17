Blackpool need time to show off their style

Gary Bowyer says it will take time for Blackpool’s new style of play to be implemented.

Bowyer, who was appointed Pool boss in June, has taken charge of 10 games so far this season – winning four and losing four.

In the Seasiders’ seven league games, Pool have come away with two wins – leaving them in 15th place in the League Two table.

But the former Blackburn manager insists he needs longer if his side’s attacking and possession-based style of play is to come to fruition.

He said: “When I first came in the aim was to implement a way of playing and I think we’ve done that.

“Keith Curle has been at Carlisle for two years and he’s been able to have time to develop his way of playing and that’s been impressive.

“Whereas we’re only at the start of it. Anyone who has an understanding of the game knows it takes longer than seven games.”

Bowyer’s men have netted just nine times in their seven league games, but it is a better story at the back with his defence coneding just seven goals.

“If you have watched us this season the attitude has been exactly the same for each game,” Bowyer added.

“We have been on the front foot and had a lot of the ball.

“The main aim is to create chances and score more goals than the opposition.

“Obviously at the other end we’ve got to try and keep them out too. We managed to do that at Yeovil but the big disappointment was the manner of the goals we conceded last Saturday.”

“The supporters clapped the players off the pitch last week and that’s after a defeat (at Colchester).

“The main thing for supporters is they’ve got to see the men in tangerine having a right good go and are trying to play the game in the right way. That’s a must for us.

“If we do that and get beat, you have to hold your hands up and say well done to the opposition, as long as we haven’t gifted it to them which is how we felt last week.”