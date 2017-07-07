Blackpool narrowly lose first pre-season friendly

Blackpool's first pre-season friendly, a behind-closed-doors clash against Dundee United, has ended in a 1-0 defeat.

A first-half goal from midfielder Scott Fraser proved the difference at St Andrew's, in a game came on the last day of Pool's week-long training camp in Scotland.

New signings Peter Hartley, Ollie Turton and Max Clayton all started the match for the Seasiders, while Curtis Tilt was introduced for the second-half.

Jimmy Ryan, who joined the club yesterday, will link up with the squad back in Blackpool.

The Seasiders' first pre-season friendly open to the public takes place on Saturday, July 15 at Southport, kick-off 3pm.