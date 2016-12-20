Blackpool must learn fast says Pugh

Danny Pugh says Blackpool need to learn from their mistakes after their nine-game unbeaten run at home was ended by Luton.

The Pool skipper admitted the Seasiders deserved nothing from Saturday’s game as they went down 2-0 to their fellow League Two promotion hopefuls.

It was only their second home defeat of the season and their first since August, but the experienced midfielder says it was what their performance warranted.

Pugh said: “It was a very frustrating defeat and we’re disappointed.

“We’ve been on a very good run at home and to lose it in that manner was disappointing.

“But I think it’s a case now of how we react, how we learn from the mistakes and come back stronger.”

The sides appeared evenly matched during a keenly-contested first half, in which Luton stopper Christian Walton made a string of saves to keep Gary Bowyer’s men at bay.

But after Jack Marriott had broken the deadlock on the half-hour, there was only one team in it and the Hatters should have won by a wider margin.

Victory would have seen the Seasiders leapfrog above the fifth-placed Hatters in League Two but instead they have slipped out of the play-off zone.

And Pugh refused to make any excuses, adding : “We worked the goalkeeper a couple of times, but I honestly don’t think we worked him enough or created enough opportunities to win.

“Maybe if our chances had gone it in it would have been a different story, but from our point of view I don’t think that we quite did enough.”

The 34-year-old admitted to being impressed by Saturday’s opponents but he preferred to focus on his own side’s deficiencies.

Pugh said: “The last thing you want is to concede early on in the second half when you’re already 1-0 down but that’s just what we did.

“Even after that there was still plenty of time for us to get back into the game but I don’t think we did enough to trouble them.

“They are a good side and you can see why they’re where they are in this division, but we didn’t perform to the standards we have done.

“We’re going to look at ourselves rather than look at them.”