Blackpool make first summer signing

Gary Bowyer has made highly-rated defender Curtis Tilt Blackpool's first summer signing.
The 25-year-old, who has agreed a two-year deal with the option of a further 12 months, joins from National League side Wrexham.
Tilt has progressed up the football pyramid after spells with the likes of Halesowen Town and AFC Telford United.
The defender joined Wrexham in July 2016 and his impressive displays across 36 successive appearances earned him a loan move to Forest Green, where he finished the campaign.
Tilt will officially become a Blackpool player on July 1, 2017, subject to international clearance.
On the move, he said: “I spoke to the gaffer and he told me what he wants to do with the club and his ambitions match mine.
“The dream has always been to play in the EFL and I’m buzzing. Now I can’t wait to get started."