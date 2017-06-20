Blackpool made new boy Tilt an offer he couldn’t refuse

Blackpool new boy Curtis Tilt said he couldn’t turn down the opportunity to join a club as big as the Seasiders.

The 25-year-old became the club’s first new recruit of the summer last week, when he signed on the dotted line from National League side Wrexham, penning a two-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

The towering centre-back was out of contract at the Racecourse Ground, so no fee is involved in the deal.

Bowyer has been a long-term admirer of the 6ft 4in defender and had him watched several times last season.

Once Pool’s interest became concrete, Tilt knew he couldn’t turn them down.

He said: “I’m just excited to get going and anxious really to join a football club as big as Blackpool.

“I had a few offers in the same league (as Wrexham) but I looked at what I had on the table and Blackpool was the biggest club by far.

“I spoke to the gaffer and he told me what he wants to do with the club and his ambitions match mine, so I can’t wait to get started and to see what I can bring to the club.”

Tilt has progressed up the football pyramid after spells with Halesowen Town and AFC Telford United.

The defender joined Wrexham last year and impressed over 36 successive appearances before he was loaned to Forest Green as a money-saving deal.

There he helped the Gloucestershire outfit win promotion to the Football League via the play-offs, although he was an unused substitute in the Wembley final against Tranmere Rovers.

Tilt added: “Wrexham was my first time in full-time football. To me it was a different experience as you only train a couple of hours a day and I was thinking, ‘What do I do next?’

“But I slowly got into it and I now know what you’ve got to do as a professional footballer. I just embraced every second of it. For each club I’ve been at, from Alliance level to the Conference, I’ve learned so much in such little time.”

On his style of play, Tilt added: “I’m physical, I’m strong and I’m good in the air.

“I like to be positive on the ball, so if I can get forward from defence I will. But most of all I thrive on clean sheets.”