Blackpool loanee Longstaff likes to be beside the seaside

Blackpool midfielder Sean Longstaff has revealed he’d love to extend his loan spell until the end of the season.

The Newcastle United player is currently expected to stay with the Seasiders until January, although preliminary conversations have already taken place to prolong his deal.

Longstaff says he has so far enjoyed his time at Bloomfield Road and would have no aversion to staying longer.

He said: “I think there have been a few conversations but I’m just concentrating on the football side and letting the staff and Newcastle talk about that.

“I want to stay as I’ve really enjoyed it so far but right now I’m concentrating on the football and whatever happens, happens. But I’m hoping to stay.

“It’s been really good so far. I started really well and I’ve started most games and that’s what I was looking to do.

“I’ve been learning every day from all the pros and obviously all the staff as well.”

The 20-year-old has attracted plenty of admirers for his displays so far this season which has seen him bag five goals in 15 appearances.

While his form has dipped in recent weeks, the goalscoring midfielder got his name back on the scoresheet with a trademark long-range strike during Blackpool’s 4-1 win against Middlesbrough in the Checkatrade Trophy on Wednesday.

“It felt good to get back on the scoresheet,” Longstaff added.

“It started well for me here but then I soon hit a bit of a dry spell so it’s always nice to score again.

“But it was good to get that win as well because we haven’t been doing that a lot lately.”