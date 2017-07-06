Blackpool linked with trio of midfielders

Blackpool have been linked with not one, not two, but THREE midfielders as they look to bolster their squad ahead of their League One return.

The Seasiders are reportedly considering a move for Hibernian's Dylan McGeouch as well as fellow Scot Fraser Fyvie.

McGeouch, 24. suffered an injury-plagued season as Neil Lennon’s Hibs side won the Championship and promotion back to the Premiership.

The ex-Celtic and Rangers youth player – part of Hibs’ 2016 Scottish Cup winning team – played 21 times and scored one goal last term.

Fyvie, meanwhile, was expected to sign for Dundee United having come to the end of his contract at Hibs. But now it looks as though the Seasiders could hijack the deal at the last minute.

Reports also suggest Pool have made enquiries about Maltese international Bjorn Kristensen.

The 24-year-old, who has 14 caps to his name, plays for the Maltese Hibernians side, not the Scottish one.

He scored in their Champions League qualifier against FCI Tallinn last week.

Pool boss Gary Bowyer has made no secret of his desire to bring in at least three midfielders, with the injured Jim McAlister currently the only player in his squad capable of playing in central midfield.