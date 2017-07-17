Blackpool legends to feature in Offside Trust charity match

Blackpool favourites Gary Taylor-Fletcher and Trevor Sinclair are among a long list of former players who will feature in a match to raise funds for the Offside Trust.

On Sunday, August 20, a host of household names will take part in the fundraiser at Curzon Ashton Football Club.

The occasion is expected to generate much needed funds for the Offside Trust - a charity that was set up to support survivors of sexual abuse in football and protect children.

It comes after British football was rocked by a series of high-profile revelations regarding historic child sexual abuse back in November 2016.

Several former professional players bravely waived their right to anonymity to speak out about their ordeals.

A number of those involved decided to set up the Offside Trust, a new organisation committed to supporting survivors and working to ensure that children involved in sport are safe, always.

The Trust is led by ex-footballer Steve Walters and former professional golfer Chris Unsworth, whose stories have inspired hundreds of people to speak out for the first time about their abuse.

Walters said: “Six months ago we made a life-changing decision to speak about the sexual abuse we suffered as children.

“We did this because we wanted to prevent any child from suffering the way we did. We’ve been overwhelmed by people’s desire to help us achieve that goal, as well as offer support to other survivors.

“This is a great opportunity for all our friends around the country to get involved.

"We need everyone to buy a ticket, donate a raffle prize, and publicise the event. And, of course, if any of our footballing heroes fancy dusting off their boots for a great cause, we’d love them to join us.”

Joining Taylor-Fletcher and Sinclair will be Danny Murphy, Paul Dickov, Colin Hendry, Dele Adebola, Craig Hignett, Lee Carsley and many more.

There will also be a handful of celebrities taking part including actors Ralf Little and David Morrissey.

For more details and to buy tickets, click here.