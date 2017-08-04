Blackpool launch new away kit

Blackpool are set to debut their brand new away strip at Bradford City.

The League Two play-off final winners kick-off the new League One campaign at Valley Parade tomorrow with Gary Bowyer’s side set to compete in a new white away kit.

Last term the Seasiders’ away shirt was an artistic ombre design of light sky blue merging into navy.

But the club have just revealed that they have opted for a change as they prepare to compete in the third tier once again.

The new strip is an Errea designed white kit with tangerine trims, tangerine shorts and white socks and it will go on sale at the club shop from 9am tomorrow.